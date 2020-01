Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei was sentenced to 13 years in jail by a China court. He was accused guilty of receiving bribes in a case that shook the international police organization. Meng was reported missing last year after he visited China and didn’t return to Interpol HQ in Lyon , France.

Meng, who earlier served a lengthy term as the vice minister for public security in China is also fined an additional 2 million yuan(2,06,80,625 rupees) apart from the jail term