Deadly Corona virus reaches India, High alert in airports

As the mutated, more deadly version of the Coronavirus spreads across the globe, two cases of infection were reported from Mumbai. The infected are said to return from China and preliminary inspection tests them positive for the virus as reported by a Greater Mumbai Development Authority official.

As part of advanced measures for curbing the highly contagious disease, BMC had started a special ward in Kasturba medical center at Chinchpokli. Chief Medical officer at BMC said, ” A separate ward has been set up at Kasturba so as to give adequate care and treatment for those affected with Corona”