George Soros aims Modi at Davos, “Modi wants India to be a Hindu nation”

Speaking at World Economic Forum at Davos, US billionaire and noted philanthropist George Soros targeted Indian Prime Minister and said Modi’s main motive is to make India a Hindu nation.

Speaking on a topic in Nationalism, Soros pinned India and said, “The biggest and “most frightening setback,” he said came in India “where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship.”Nationalism is making headway and the frightening setback was seen in India.

“Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway, he added. George Soros also opened about his next project at Davos. He revealed his next ambition is to establish an Open society University Network(OSUN). The project OSUN will converge all the research in Universities across the globe.