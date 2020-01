Here are some unknown facts about crows

Crows often get a bad rap. In many Western cultures, they’ve historically been associated with death, disease, and bad omens, reviled as crop-stealers by farmers, and condemned as nuisances by city dwellers. But the birds are fascinating creatures, adaptable and brainy to an extent that’s almost scary. Here are a few facts about the corvids that might surprise you.

1. ALL CROWS AND RAVENS BELONG TO THE SAME GENUS.

2. OLDER SIBLINGS CAN HELP THEIR PARENTS RAISE NEWBORN CHICKS.

3. WHEN A CROW DIES, ITS NEIGHBORS MAY THROW A FUNERAL.

4. THEY’VE CAUSED BLACKOUTS IN JAPAN.

5. PROPORTIONALLY, THE BRAINS OF SOME CROWS ARE BIGGER THAN YOURS.

6. CROWS HAVE REGIONAL DIALECTS—WHICH THEY CAN DELIBERATELY CHANGE.

7. CERTAIN CROWS KNOW HOW TO READ TRAFFIC LIGHTS.

8. THEY CAN RECOGNIZE YOUR FACE—AND HOLD A GRUDGE.

9. NEW CALEDONIAN CROWS MAKE AND USE TOOLS.

10. THE BIRDS FIGHT OFF PREDATORS BY GANGING UP ON THEM.

11. CORVIDS UNDERSTAND A THING OR TWO ABOUT IMPULSE CONTROL.

12. YOU CAN CALL A GROUP OF CROWS A MURDER, BUT SOME SCIENTISTS WOULD RATHER YOU DIDN’T.