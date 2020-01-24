ICC releases its ‘ Test Rankings’: Indian players maintains dominance

The International Cricket Council has released its latest ‘Test Rankings’ on Friday. The Indian players maintained their dominance in the rankings.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top position in the ICC ranking for batsmen. Kohli has 928 points, 17 points more than the second placed Steve Smith of Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara retained his 6th position and Ajinkya Rahane move upward to reach at the 8th position.

Jasprit Bumrah is the top ranked Indian bowler with 794 points. He is in the 6th place while R.Ashwin is in 8th place and Mohammed Shami in the 10th position.