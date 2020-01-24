“ If angered Muslims can destroy any country if they wish to do so”, threatene former students leader of Aligarh university

Uttar Pradesh police has registered a case against the former students union leader of Aligarh Muslim university (AMU) for delivering a hate speech. The UP police has registered a case under Section 153 (A) of CRPC.

Faizul Hasan delivered the hate speech at a event organized against the Citizenship Amendment Act on January 21. He claimed that if angered Muslims can destroy any country if they wish to do so.

“We never want Hindustan to be broken, otherwise nobody can stop us from doing so. We are from that community if we come to ruin we will not leave any country. We are so angry, but we don’t want to break the country. To save this country, we have fought, given up our lives, so we will always try to save the country. Amit Shah should not do this. On one hand, he is cutting our throats and on the other, he is also threatening us’, claimed Hasan.

” If you want to see patience then look at the Muslims of India. From the year 1947 until now, the Muslims in India have shown a lot of patience”, Hassan added.

“Let Amit Shah argue with our class 12 students. I am sure he will lose to them. Even if he manages to give me five valid points, I will stand with him in support of CAA. However, we have at least 50 points against the CAA-NRC. Tomorrow when BJP is ousted from power, he (Amit Shah) will be the first to be expelled from the party’, said Hassan challenging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hassan has later refused to apologise for his hate speech.