India successfully testfires K-4 Submarine launched ballistic missile

India successfully test-fired a ballistic missile launched from Submarine. K-4, nuclear capable ballistic missile with a strike range of 3500 kilometre was test fired off the coast of Visakhapatnam. The missile was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile was test-fired from an underwater platform. It was the second test of this missile within a week. Earlier on January 19, the missile test-fired from off a submerged pontoon, which is designed to simulate the launch conditions of a submarine reducing the risk to the actual submarine.

The missile will be equipped on indigenous INS Arihant-class nuclear-powered submarines of the Indian Navy. K-4 is a nuclear-capable Intermediate-range submarine-launched ballistic missile.