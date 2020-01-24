Indian Embassy opens hotlines in China amid Coronavirus outbreak

Indian Embassy in China on Thursday opened hotlines for the assistance of those Indians living there. It is to be noted that the death toll in China’s alarmingly new coronavirus afflictions has climbed to 25, including 24 in central China’s Hubei province and one in north China’s Hebei, with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830. So far a total of 1,072 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions in China.

The Indian Embassy started two hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with the Mission–0861-8612083629 and +8618-612083617. It has further asked all to also keep track of Embassy’s social media accounts – Twitter: @EolBeijing & Facebook: India in China – for updates on this evolving situation.

In a tweet, the Indian Embassy said, “Mission is in touch with Indians in Wuhan and relevant Chinese authorities. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. We have also started hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with @EOIBeijing @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar @SecySanjay @SecretaryCPVOIA @CPVIndia.”