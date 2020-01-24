DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Is it anti-national to marry outside your religion?’,asks Congress MP Shashi Tharoor : Know the reason

Jan 24, 2020, 03:24 pm IST
Former union minister and Congress MP has came down heavily on former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal for his criticism against Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah. Defending Naseeruddin Shah, the Congress MP asked whether is anti-national to marry outside your religion.

Earlier Swaraj Kaushal, the husband of former union minister Sushma Swaraj has slammed Naseeruddin Shah for criticizing Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and calling him a clown.

” Naseeruddin Shah, you are an ungrateful man. This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt.General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more”, tweeted Swaraj Kaushal.

For this Shashi Tharoor replied through his Twitter handle.” Governor Sahib, is it now anti-national to marry outside your religion? Or to criticise @AnupamPKher? You are entitled to defend a friend, but surely not on the kinds of grounds listed in this unfortunate tweet”, Tharoor tweeted.

Shah in an interview given has called former BJP MP and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher as very vocal and clown for supporting CAA.

