Minor girl sexually exploited, tried to forcibly convert to Islam in Kerala

The Kerala police has arrested a man for sexually exploiting a minor girl and trying to convert her Islam. The police has rescued the minor girl from religious centre in Ponnani in Malappuram district in Kerala.

A man named Saliq, aged 25 was arrested by Kottarakkara police. As per police Saliq has sent the minor girl to the religious centre to convert her to Islam.

Saliq has lured the girl who is a native of Kottarakkara and he sexually exploited her by giving promise that he will marry her. He later said the girl that if she convert to Islam then he will marry her. The girl accepted it as she was left with no other option. Saliq took her to religious centre in Ponnani to convert her.

The police initiated investigation as the parents of the girl filed complaint about their missing daughter. In the investigation the sexual exploitation and forced conversion was come into light.