Mukesh Ambani’s Security found dead outside posh Mumbai home ‘Antilia’

A CRPF personnel in charge of safekeeping Mukesh Ambani property was found dead outside the posh Mumbai residence ‘Antilia’ in Peddar road. A gunshot was heard around 7 PM on Wednesday and the security rushed to find the body in a pool of blood. An empty cartridge from the same rifle used by the security was found near the site suggesting suicide.

Preliminary investigation suggests the death was accidental, as the safety notch was not locked in the rifle leading to the unintentional firing of the gun. A top security official said he was deployed on the second gate used only by the house staff and was chatting on his cell phone while trying to take the rifle from shoulder strap causing a misfire. The dead security was 30 years old and is identified as Devdan Bakotra