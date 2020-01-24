Mysterious black ring on sky causes panic : Video

A mysterious black ring of smoke was found on the sky of Lahore. This mysterious black ring has made people panic. And the same has been shared on Twitter by a user has made all netizens confused.

A perfectly round black ring of smoke can be seen in the video clip. The video was posted on Monday. The video has bagged 37,000 views.

As per some media the ring may caused due to industrial fault on the ground and the smoke ring was likely created by a small combustion of explosion through a circular structure. One Twitter user also posted a video of a similar black ring over Dubai skies.