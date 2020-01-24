Mysterious drone raises fear before Republic day parade, Security in high alert

The home ministry had ordered high alert to be maintained after a Mysterious drone was found over the skies of Delhi.
The National capital of Delhi is in tight security cover, especially the Rajpath and the Parade root through which the Republic day parade is carried out. Special surveillance cameras equipped with AI capable of facial recognition are deployed to cover the entire region.
The Crime branch and special cell are busy feeding the database of these intelligent cameras with anti-national and anti-social elements
