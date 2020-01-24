Parts of Kerala witnessed warmest January

Some areas of middle Kerala are experiencing warmest January with temperature touching new heights for the season.

While Kottayam experienced 37 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature on Thursday, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) area in Ernakulam district has recorded 37.1 degree Celsius.

Earlier, the highest temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius in January 30, 2017 in Kottayam.

Weather experts say the southern part of the country experience high temperature and it is an “abnormal anomaly”.

“This is a record. People are experiencing the temperature of month of March in January”, according to S Abhilash, joint director of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

He said dry wind due to anticyclonic circulation was one of the reasons for the situation.

This trend may continue for three to four days, he added.