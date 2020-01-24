Periyar statue vandalised in TN

A statue of rationalist leader EV Ramasamy Periyar was found vandalised in neighbouring Kancheepuram district on Friday morning, police said.

The statue at Salavakkam in the district was found damaged this morning causing a flutter in the locality.

Political leaders condemned the vandalism.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a renewed debate on Periyar in Tamil Nadu, after superstar Rajinikanth had made some remarks about the Dravidian stalwart at an event here last week.

On January 14, taking part at the event held by Tamil magazine ‘Thuglak’, Rajinikanth had alleged: “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandramoorthy and Sita -with a garland of sandal-featured….” drawing the ire of pro-Periyar outfits and political parties.

DMK President M K Stalin and PMK founder S Ramadoss lashed out at the vandalism incident and demanded strict action against those involved in damaging the statue of the rational leader.