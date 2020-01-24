SFI sweeps Gujarat Central University union election

The left leaning students organization, Students Federation of India ( SFI) has won the Gujarat Central University union election. The alliance of SFI- BAPSA( Birsa, Ambedkar, Phule Students Association) has won all the seats. The ruling Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) got not a single seat.

SFI alliance won four seats out five in the students union council.SFI formed a unit in the university this year only.The Gujarat Central university does not have a students union but has a students council. Each school in the university sends one nominated and one elected representative to the council.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has congratulated the SFI workers for their victory.