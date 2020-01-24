Smriti Irani’s heart melting tweet about her daughters is winning internet

The country is today observing ‘national Girl Child Day’ on Friday. On this special day Union Minister Smriti Irani on her micro blogging website shared a heart melting post about her daughters and the post is winning the hearts of netizens.

“Shanelle & Zoish – I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride. Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv”, Smriti captioned the post containing a collage featuring herself, two daughters and her husband.

Shanelle & Zoish – I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride. Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv pic.twitter.com/YaERecWmrW — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2020

The post has gathered 12,000 likes and around 1300 retweets.