Smriti Irani’s heart melting tweet about her daughters is winning internet

Jan 24, 2020, 09:24 pm IST
The country is today observing ‘national Girl Child Day’ on Friday. On this special day Union Minister Smriti Irani on her micro blogging website shared a heart melting post about her daughters and the post is winning the hearts of netizens.

“Shanelle & Zoish – I’m proud to be their mother .. one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride. Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv”, Smriti captioned the post containing a collage featuring herself, two daughters and her husband.

The post has gathered 12,000 likes and around 1300 retweets.

