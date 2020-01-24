Stuffed nose, Sore throat and cold symptoms, Nutmeg is a sure shot remedy

As it is the peak of winter, it is usual that most of us especially our children had a bout of cold and associated symptoms. Dry and chilly air is the main cause of this as it helps to propagate the influenza virus and bacteria very fast. As a core principle our own way of natural healing, Ayurveda suggests consuming inherently warm foods during winter. Nutmeg is characterized by its inherent Pitha(biological fire)and is best to consume at winters. Further, it enhances the immunity of the body if served properly.

Instead of resorting to medicines straight-away, try this spice easily found in the Kitchen cabinet to relieve symptoms of cold. Nutmeg is a warm spice and can be added to your sweet and savory food items to boost their flavors. Add some nutmeg powder into a glass of hot milk together with crushed cardamom.Add a little honey before consuming the drink. The tasty beverage is sure to keep your cold and flu symptoms at bay.

It is very beneficial to massage children with nutmeg oil in the winter season.This will boost their immunity against the common cold.