These pictures of Malaika Arora is not easy to handle: See pics

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor are the pet of media. Malaika is a fitness freak and a party freak.

She has been trolled by the social media for the age difference with Arjun Kapoor and for some times the dresses she wears. But this did not affect her.

Bollywood’s hot diva Malaika Arora is known for her stylized looks. She is considered as the most well-dressed celebrity of B’Town. And the credit goes to her stylist Maneka Harisinghani.

Recently Malaika shared her ‘ all black’ photoshoot. The actress look bold, black and beautiful in the pictures.

The actress look too hot in the sharp tailored, hand pleated leather jacket and cigarette shorts. A nude bustier, strappy metallic stilettos, earrings from Lune and crisp ponytail and nude makeup completed her look.