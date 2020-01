World’s largest fire engine was unveiled. The fire engine was unveiled at the Intersec Dubai held earlier this week. The fire engine was manufactured by a UAE based company.

The fire engine is named ‘Falcon 8X8’. The fire engine is made by Naffco (National Fire Fighting Manufacturing). The vehicle is designed to combat fire that erupt in airports.

The fire engine can hold up to 18,000 litres of water. It has multiple fire extinguishers and has a weight of 54 tonnes.