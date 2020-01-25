Actress Parineeti Chopra stunning in black monokini : See Pics

Parineeti Chopra is currently busy, vacationing in Maldives despite her busy schedule.The actor is quite active on social media, giving her fans a daily update of her activities, movies and vacations.
The actress has shared some pictures where she can be seen chilling in deep blue waters. Dressed in a black swimsuit and wearing a pair of black sunglasses she captioned the post, “A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE”
View this post on Instagram
Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection ?Thank you, @gili.lankanfushi you are like a home away from home. Thanks @hari_govindaraj I have never eaten better food. Thanks Shazu and everyone at the resort. Thanks @makeplansholidays for introducing me to these gems ?
Post Your Comments