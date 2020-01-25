China calls-in military doctors against Corona virus

Corona, the highly contagious disease-causing virus has claimed 30 lives so far in China. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has sought the assistance of Military medical staff to combat the Corona outbreak.

As many as 40 military doctors are now on duty in the ICU’s of Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital. The deployment of military medics is in the wake of agony expressed by civilian doctors and nurses who were affected badly by the contagious disease Sars in 2003.

Escalating its alert against Corona on Friday, China has locked down 13 cities, including Wuhan, suspending all public transport -a move to contain the coronavirus, dampening the celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

Chinese and US scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine against the mutated more powerful Coronavirus which is resistant to medicines.