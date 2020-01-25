‘ Dil toh happy hai ji’ , actress commits suicide

Mini screen star Sejal Sharma committed suicide on Friday. She gained fame for her role of Simmy Khosla in the popular show “Dil toh happy hai ji”.

“Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It’s very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine,” Aru K. Verma, who plays Sharma’s brother in the show.

As per reports, her family will take her body to Udaipur, her home town for paying funeral rites.The cause of suicide is said to be unrest in the actor’s personal life.