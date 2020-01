Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya playing cricket with Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis : Watch Video

Hardik Pandya has been out of the national team action for quite some time now as he is recovering from a back injury but has been active on various fronts. The 26-year-old was recently seen at ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ in Nagpur where he met union minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Hardik Pandya surely enjoyed his time at the annual sports event as he played cricket with the two senior BJP leaders. Pandya was last seen playing for India in September 2019 during a T20I clash with South Africa.

Hardik Pandya has been enjoying his time away from cricket as the all-rounder was spotted at a grassroots level multi-sports event in Nagpur where he engaged in a game of cricket with union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The third season of the ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’ kicked off on January 12, 2020. It is an initiative started by Mr Nitin Gadkari which provides a platform for fitness enthusiasts and amateur sportsperson from the country to showcase their talent in a competition format.