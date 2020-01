Kerala Govt has decided to hike lottery ticket prices from Rs 30 to Rs 40. The hike is due to the increase in GST from 12 percent to 28 percent. This will be in effect from March 1.

The order for this will be issued after the notification of the GST hike is issued. The hike in the ticket price is to maintain the same commission for agents when the GST hike comes into effect. Through this, an agent will be getting Rs 1 additional commission for each sold ticket.