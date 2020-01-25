“Pakistani,Bangladeshi Muslims should be thrown out of country”, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena on Saturday asserted that Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out.“Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out, there is no doubt about it”, Sena wrote in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

Sena’s remark on Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims comes a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a splinter group formed and headed by its chief and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew Raj declared support to the NDA government for evicting Pakistani and Bangladeshi “infiltrators”.

Raj Thackeray, who ran a vigorous campaign against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha polls last year, also defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He had also announced that the MNS would take out a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.