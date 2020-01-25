Rolls Royce launches Cullinan Black Badge in India : Price and Features

Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge has been launched in India at Rs 8.2 Crore (ex-showroom), the prices obviously vary depending on the customization and personalisation options customers opt for. The black badge that the Cullinan is wearing signifies permanent bespoke family of motor cars that defined the taste patterns of an emerging generation of elite class consumer. The Black Badge made its debut with the Wraith and Ghost in 2016 followed by the Dawn in 2017. Like those models, even the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge wears the black paint shade, that said, customers still have the option to choose from the marque’s 44,000 paint shade options.

Rolls Royce and bespoke are almost synonymous and that stands specifically true for the cabin. There are a plethora of bespoke customization options, be it the upholstery colour, materials of fabric used, magic roof theme or trim inlays, everything can be personalized to suit your taste. And of course, the focus is still in the rear where most customers spend their time with the Cullinan. While the rear passengers get high-definition 12-inch touchscreen monitors positioned at the back of the front seats. The system comes with a Blue-Ray player, a digital television, and is assisted by 18 speakers with the next-generation of Rolls-Royce bespoke audio system. In terms of technology, the Cullinan comes with night vision function, pedestrian and wildlife alert, an Alertness Assistant, 4-cameras with panoramic view, active cruise control, Wi-Fi hotspot, and a head-up display. For extra safety, there are also a collision, cross-traffic, and lane departure warnings.