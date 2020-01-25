Telangana to follow Kerala’s footstep on Citizenship law, KCR roots in secular base of his party

Making Telangana’s stance on the new Citizenship law, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state assembly may pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act.

“As we are a secular party, we oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill [Act]” stated Telangana state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state assembly on Saturday. He also added that he had spoken to the Chief Ministers of 15 other states and regional parties and plans on hosting a gathering of all Chief Ministers next month in Hyderabad. KCR also appealed to the Prime Minister to recall the act and urged the apex court to step in suo moto to strike down the CAA.

Earlier in January, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Chief Ministers of 11 states asking them to consider opposing the CAA.

“The need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross-sections of the society, irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of our polity which form the cornerstone of Indian democracy. We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in a letter addressed to each of the 11 Chief Ministers.