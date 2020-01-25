Union minister for health, Harsh Vardhan confirms 7 in corona isolation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to reporters said that no positive cases of the mutated more deadly version of the Coronavirus is present in the country. The union minister though confirmed 7 people are under observation for possible exposure to the Coronavirus.

The airports with busiest international traffic New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi are in high alert and full-fledged screening team is deployed in these airports doing thermal scanning followed with other routines.

The Union Health Minister also spoke to Uttarakhand CM on Saturday as the state’s neighboring country Nepal had reported a confirmed case yesterday. Screening at the Nepal-India border has also been tightened. Earlier reports say 11 people were under observation for the disease,7 in Kerala 2 in Mumbai and 1 in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.