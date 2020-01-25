Youth Congress demands national register for unemployed

Opposition Congress has launched a campaign to press the Centre for bringing the National Register For Unemployed (NRU). The Congress party has launched a campaign asking those in favour of a National Register for Unemployed to give a missed call on a number to show their support.

“The sons and daughters of the country lack neither talent nor to pursue higher education. But the BJP government is unable to provide employment, in such a situation, what should the youth do for those degrees? If you want the unemployed register ready, then make a missed call on 8151994411,” the Congress wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

The NSSO report on jobs, which came to light months ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, escalated a huge political storm across the country. The report was yet to receive the government’s nod for its official release, was first published in the Business Standard newspaper. The report, which shows the country’s unemployment rate at a 45-year high, captures the impact of demonetisation on the economy.