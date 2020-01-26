3 Terrorists including Jaish commander involved in Pulwama attack killed in an encounter

The security forces has gunned down three militants including a top commander of jaish-e-Mohammed. The encounter took place in Awantipora. The killed commander of Pakistan based militant outfit Jaish is involved in the Pulwama terror attack, informed security forces.

” Killed #terrorists identified as Burhan Sheikh of Tral, Moosa @ Abu Usman & a top JeM #commander Qari Yasir both residents of Pakistan. As per police records involved in series of terror #crimes including Lethpora blast & civilian #killing”, Jammu and kashmir informed through their social media handle.

Jammu and Kashmir police claimed that Qari Yasir, the commander of Jaish was involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack. 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack on Pulwama.