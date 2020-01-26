30 people killed, 17 still missing in record rainstorms

According to official sources, In Brazil at least 30 people have been killed and at least 17 people are unaccounted for. It is estimated that around 3,500 people have been forced out of their homes as the country experiences a string of landslides and building collapses.

Media footage of overflowing rivers, flood neighbourhoods and trees and utility poles knocked over by the rushing water shows the condition of Brazil. Several highways have reportedly been cut off by flooding and several bridges are inoperable. Most of the victims were killed by landslides or as a result of being crushed under their houses.