Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad arrested again

BHim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been again arrested. Azad has been arrested by the Hyderabad police on Sunday. Azad reached Hyderabad to address a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act organised by All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front.

Several other protesters were also arrested by the police for raising azadi slogan. The police has cancelled the permission given to hold the public meeting against the CAA.

” Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC under Lungerhouse police station limits. The protesters did not have any police permission for the protest”, said police.