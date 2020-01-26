Case registered against Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter for assaulting employees

Mumbai police has registered a non-cognisable case against Heeba Shah, the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah for assaulting employees of a veterinary clinic.

As per the police the incident took place on January 16. Heeba Shah has went to the clinic to sterilize her pet cats. But the employees of the clinic asked her to wait as a surgery was progressing there. But Heeba Shah attacked the caretaker of the clinic after an argument. The CCT visuals of the incident was viral on the social media.

The police has registered a case non-cognisable case under IPC Sections 323,504, and 506.

But Heeba claimed that the employees of the clinic did not allow her to enter the clinic and they abused her too.