Chinese scientists asks Indian students with virus symptoms to be quickly quarantined

Top Chinese scientists advised Indian authorities to quickly quarantine the students who have returned from China and showing signs of flu. The modified Corona virus is highly contagious and starts spreading even before the symptoms are felt.

Gao Fu, the director-general of China’s apex Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said for those not exhibiting the symptoms “home quarantine” should be good enough.

Hundreds of Indian students studying in Wuhan, at the epicenter of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, have returned to India this month for the Chinese Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays. This puts India at high risk as the virus carrier may contract the disease to several people before getting themselves affected.

The disease can be very easily transmitted between humans through air.