Constitutional values under threat, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday accused the government of having hatched a “deep rooted conspiracy” to set a divisive discourse based on religion, regionalism and language to divert attention of the people from “economic mess”, “administrative bankruptcy” and “all round recession”.

Gandhi, in her Republic Day message, said the Constitution and its values today are being attacked by way of a concerted and vicious conspiracy and argued that an unprecedented atmosphere of disturbance, fear and insecurity has been foisted upon the country.

Her attack came at a time when protests against the new citizenship law and NRC are continuing across the country. Gandhi, however, did not mention either of the issues. Arguing that “every letter of the Constitution” is an “eternal path of governance for the democratically elected rulers”, Gandhi said, “Today, the Constitution and its values are being attacked by way of a concerted and vicious conspiracy.

“Constitutional principles are being systematically encroached upon as also the independence of Constitutional institutions is being scuttled at the whims of autocratic authoritarianism. It is, therefore, the duty of every citizen to stand united in defence of the Constitution.”