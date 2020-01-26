Coronavirus: UK government plans for Airlifting stranded Britons

UK authorities are planning to airlift Britons stranded in China’s virus hit areas. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told Andrew Marr it was a “fast-moving situation” and the Foreign Office were working with Chinese authorities.

The foreign affairs guidance has warned against all travel to Hubei province – where the virus began – and urged Britons to leave if they can. Scientists say the new version of Corona- a mutated more powerful virus has an ability to gain strength with time and the spread of the disease is at a more rapid rate than before. China has quarantined all of the virus-infected areas effectively shutting down traffic in and out out of 13 provinces.

Mean while US has announced that staff at the Wuhan consulate will be evacuated on a special flight on Tuesday.