DEO seeks report after video showing Class XII girl, boy kissing in classroom

A report has been sought by education department authorities in Panchmahal district of Gujarat after a boy and girl of Class XII were found kissing in a classroom, an official said on Saturday. The video of the act, showing two students kissing in a classroom in Krushikar School in Morva Hadaf, some eight kilometres from here, has gone viral on social media.

“We have sought a report from authorities of Krushikar Secondary School in Morva Hadaf after a girl and boy were seen kissing in the classroom in a video,” said Panchmahal District Education Officer BS Panchal. “The school principal has said the video was recorded inside the classroom during recess,” Panchal added.

School Principal Ashwin Patel said parents of the two students have been informed about the incident, and statements of the staff and supervisor have been recorded. “We will question students, staff on Monday, since Sunday is a holiday. We will get clarity on the incident after everyone is spoken to,” Patel added..