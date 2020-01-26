Devaswom demands Kerala police department to appoint Hindu policemen for temple festival duty

Thrippunithara Devaswom Commissioner has recently made a strange demand by asking the police department to appoint only Hindu policemen for duty during the temple festivals. In a letter handed over to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, the Devaswom Commissioner has sought Hindu policemen to maintain law and order and control traffic.

The demand was made while seeking policemen for duty during the Thaipooyam festival at the Siva Subrahmanya temple in Vyttila. The Thaipooyam festival will be held on February 8.