Disneyland closes down over Corona virus fear

Within a day after the authorities declared a state of emergency, the Disney land in Hong Kong announced they are closing down the busiest amusement Park to help control the spread of the epidemic.

The park said it was taking the step to protect “the health and safety of our guests and cast members”, mirroring a similar move by Shanghai’s Disneyland. Ocean Park, a rival amusement park on Hong Kong’s main island, said it was also closing its doors on Sunday.

The Hong Kong City head, Carrie Lam is under pressure from Political parties and medical experts to halt or at least tightly screen the arrivals from mainland China were the crisis of Coronavirus is hit severely. Of the six people who were tested positive for the virus, 4 came from China through a high-speed metro connecting Hong Kong to China.