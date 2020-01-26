Earth quake death toll rises to 31

The powerful earthquake which shook eastern Turkey had killed at least 31. The Turkey government’s disaster and emergency management agency(AFAD)had confirmed the death of 31 people, mostly from Elazig city, the epicenter of the quake. The magnitude 6.8 quake rattled eastern Turkey on Saturday.

Rescuers scrambled all of Saturday and searched Sunday to rescue people alive from under the rubble. The latest number of individuals rescued was 45, according to AFAD. Nearly 80 buildings collapsed while 645 were heavily damaged in Elazig and Malatya, the agency said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral of a Mother and child who were killed when their home collapsed over them and promised Turkey’s housing agency TOKI would “do whatever is necessary and make sure no one is left without a home”.