EU draft resolution criticising CAA tabled for Jan 29 hearing

Six out of seven resolutions drafted by the EU are slated to be critical of the new Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Indian Parliament.

The resolutions strongly criticize the law for its negative consequences for India’s internal stability and potential for creating a “statelessness crisis” foreseeing a global refugee crisis. The resolutions drafted on January 22 would be taken for hearing during a plenary session on January 29. Indian PM Modi is expected to visit Brussels in March for the India-EU summit.

The only party EPP, which partially supported the CAA for India’s effort to fast track giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighboring Muslim countries were skeptic of the dual standards on the set rules. “Creating one set of rules for selected persecuted minorities and another, less favorable set of rules for others will prove counterproductive and may be considered discriminatory,” said a spokesperson of the European People Party.