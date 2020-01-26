Governor Arif Mohammad Khan praises CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Republic Day celebrations

While speaking at Republic Day celebrations, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan praised CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the achievements of the state. Kerala is developing under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan, the governor said. He added that the state’s achievements should be appreciated.

“The nation has always provided asylum to the persecuted people. India’s integrity doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, creed and colour. India has always respected and welcomed diversity. The state was able to get key achievements through the ‘Loka Kerala Sabha’. The ‘Loka Kerala Sabha’ is giving great support to the expatriate community. The state was able to make sure of investments”, Arif Khan said.

“Quality education for all is the policy of the Modi government. The aim is a comprehensive change in the field of education. India will become a massive power by empowering education field. There is advancement in the education field in Kerala”, he said.