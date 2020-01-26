India to develop 5000 km range submarine launched ballistic missile

India has successfully launched k-4 nuclear ballistic missile which has a strike range of 3500 km on Friday. Now the Defence Research Development Organization is going ahead with a mission to develop a ballistic missile with a strike range of 5000 km.

The 5000 km range submarine launched ballistic missile will be a most advanced version of K-4. The missile will cover all of Asian continent, parts of Africa, Europe and Indo-Pacific including Chinese Sea.

The missile will match Agni-V in range with a pontent destruction capacity. The surface to surface missile Agni-V has a strike range of 5000 km. All the test launches of Agni-V are successfully finished and it will be inducted to Indian Army soon.Now US, Russia and China only had such nuclear submarine missiles.