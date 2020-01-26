“MS Dhoni is fit,Indian team needs him”,says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, who was spotted having a few net sessions in Chennai, said he wants MS Dhoni to continue playing for India but maintained the final call can only be taken by Virat Kohli and the team management.

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket since India’s semi-final exit at the 2019 World Cup. Having missed home series in the latter half of 2019, Dhoni was expected to be back for the ongoing New Zealand tour.

However, there is no clarity around MS Dhoni’s future. While he has been spotted training in Ranchi in the recent past, Dhoni was omitted from BCCI central contract list for 2019-20.

Dhoni though is expected to be back for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 with the team management waiting to have a look at his performances in the T20 league.

“Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the IPL. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family. If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss,” Suresh Raina said.