‘Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims who have entered the country should be thrown out’: Shiv Sena turns back to ‘Hindutva’

After forming government in Maharashtra by forming an alliance with Congress and NCP, now Shiv Sena is returning back to its ‘Hindutva’ ideology. The party has claimed that it have never shed its saffron colour.

The move came as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has made alliance with BJP and raised sharp criticism against Shiv Sena.

In an editorial written in the mouthpiece of the party ‘Saamna’, Sena said that Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh must be driven out of the country.

” The Shiv Sena had already done a lot of work on the issue of Marathi. Hence MNS sis not get any response from Marathi people. There is a criticism that Raj Thackeray has turned towards Hindutva as BJP wanted. But MNS is unlikely to achieve anything in this front also as the Shiv Sena has done a lot of work on Hindutva across the country”, said the editorial.

“Although the ideologies of the three parties (NCP-Sena and Congress) are different, there is a consensus among them that the government will be run for the welfare of the people. What the BJP could not do in five years, the MVA government had achieved in 50 days,” it said. “BJP changed its colour in 2014 and 2019. Now since Shiv Sena is not going to change despite being in alliance with Congress and NCP, a conspiracy has been hatched to divide the Hindutva votes,” the editorial said.