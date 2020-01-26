Police clashed with BJP workers over ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ in West Bengal. The incident took place in Howrah district on Sunday. As per reports clashes broke out between BJP Yuva Morcha workers and the state police after the workers were ruthlessly manhandled by the state Police for ignoring their orders.

#Breaking | A clash broke between BJP Yuva Morcha workers & the police over 'Bharat Mata Pooja' in Howrah, West Bengal. TIMES NOW's Tamal with details. pic.twitter.com/72YZseD74o — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 26, 2020

The police used force to disperse the workers. The BJP Yuva Morcha workers wanted to carry out ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ outside tow police stations to protest against the police . The police has denied permission to it and warned the BJP workers that strict legal action will be taken against them.

The BJP workers allege that the police has threatened the sculptor who made the idols of ‘Bharat Mata’ and the sound system providers. But the police claim that they denied permission considering that the protest will cause traffic block.