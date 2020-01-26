DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Police clashed with BJP workers over ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ in West Bengal

Jan 26, 2020, 10:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Police clashed with BJP workers over ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ in West Bengal. The incident took place in Howrah district  on Sunday. As per reports clashes broke out between BJP Yuva Morcha workers and the state police after the workers were ruthlessly manhandled by the state Police for ignoring their orders.

The police used force to disperse the workers. The BJP Yuva Morcha workers wanted to carry out ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ outside tow police stations  to protest against the police . The police has denied permission to it and warned the BJP workers that strict legal action will be taken against them.

The BJP workers allege that the police has threatened the sculptor who made the idols of ‘Bharat Mata’ and the sound system providers. But the police claim that they denied permission considering that the protest will cause traffic block.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close