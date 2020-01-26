Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to approach National Human Rights Commission against UP police

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will approach the National Human Rights Commission to lodge a complaint against the Uttar Pradesh police. A Congress delegation led by Priyanka Gandhi will on Monday will lodge the complaint with NHRC against the action of the state police on the protesters during demonstrations against CAA’.

The Uttar Pradesh police has took severe action against the protesters who participated in the anti-CAA protests. The UP government has earlier declared that the assets of people will be attached if found that they were involved in damaging public property. Hundreds of people were arrested in UP and many were killed in police firing in the state.