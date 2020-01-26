Republic Day 2020: Burj Khalifa to light up with Indian tricolour tonight

The world’s tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa will tonight light up with Indian tri colour as a special greeting to Republic Day of India. Colours of the Indian national flag will light up the world’s largest building at 8.10 pm. This was informed by the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The Burj Khalifa which is the world’s largest building is known to showcase national flags of friendly countries on important occasions. Flags of India have been showcased on the tower several times in the past.

Earlier today the rulers and top leaders of UAE has sent messages to Indian leaders on the occasion of Republic Day.