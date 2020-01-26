Republic Day 2020 :New guns, ladies bikers, choppers dazzle all through Republic Day parade ; See Pics

This year’s Republic Day was unique for India in many different ways as compared to the previous years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial along with the service chiefs for all the three armed forces i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force. Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat joined PM Modi at the National War Memorial. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were also present on the occasion. President Ramnath Kovind hoisted the tricolour. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade. During the parade, India showcased its strength, diversity, and pride.

Here are the key highlights of the Republic Day Parade.

Captain Tanya Shergil, a fourth generation Army Officer led an all-male marching contingent of the Indian Army Corps of Signals. The motto of the Corps is “Teevra Chaukas”.

Republic Day parade witnessed an all-woman biker contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Dhanush artillery gun was included for the first time. Dhanush is indigenous long-range artillery developed in-house by Ordnance Factory Board under the flagship project of Make in India.

Apart from Dhanush, the parade also saw K9 Vajra, another indigenous gun system inducted in the Indian Army, displayed at Rajpath.

Indian Air Force (IAF) also participated in the Republic Day Parade with its tableau showcasing scaled system of the five-fighter system. The models on display during Parade included Rafale Fighter Jet and Tejas Aircraft.

The fly-past saw the participation of the newly inducted Apache and Chinook heavy lift helicopters for the first time.

The fly-past consisted a total of 41 aircrafts of the IAF including 16 fighter jets, 10 transport aircrafts and 4 Helicopters of the Army Aviation Wing.

Anti-Satellite (ASAT) weapon system was also showcased in the parade.